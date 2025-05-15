Suspected intoxicated driver arrested after striking 6 pedestrians in San Marcos, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 24-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested after six pedestrians were struck early Thursday morning in San Marcos, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Hopkins and LBJ after a truck hit a group of six pedestrians who were in the crosswalk around 1 a.m.

Five of the pedestrians were rushed to local hospitals by ambulance, while one was taken by a private vehicle, San Marcos police said. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was identified by a city spokesperson as Enrique Gutierrez-Field.

Gutierrez-Field was found to be intoxicated and was arrested, according to SMPD. He’s now facing multiple charges.