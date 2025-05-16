2 detained after shooting inside South Side restaurant; 1 officer fires weapon, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were detained, and a person fled the scene of a shooting inside a South Side restaurant late Thursday, according to a San Antonio police supervisor.

A fight broke out between two groups inside a Buffalo Wild Wings in the 7800 block of Interstate 35 South just before 9:30 p.m. At some point during the fight, shots were fired, police said.

A bystander fleeing from the scene ran inside a nearby Taco Palenque and alerted several SAPD officers eating inside.

The officers did not hear the shooting break out, according to an SAPD supervisor at the scene.

The officers came out and saw a man shooting at another man, prompting one of the officers to fire their weapon once, the supervisor said.

After the groups scattered, officers detained a man and a woman from each group involved. Another man jumped into a vehicle with a woman and led the scene, police said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle nearby, but it fled from the scene.

No one was injured during the shooting.