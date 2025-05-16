Skip to main content
Vehicle fire on I-35 North near Lytle stalls traffic for hours

Mayor asks drivers to seek alternate routes

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

LYTLE, Texas – A vehicle fire on I-35 has stalled traffic for hours in Lytle, according to the mayor and drivers commenting on his Facebook post who were stuck in traffic.

Ruben Gonzalez, Lytle mayor, said I-35’s northbound lanes had been shut down. Many Facebook residents commented they had been stuck in traffic for hours.

One person said they had been stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic since 2:25 a.m.

The mayor advised drivers to seek alternate routes, like exiting off 131 and using the Highway 132 on-ramp if going north on I-35.

KSAT is working to find out more information and when the road will reopen to drivers.

Team Lytle and surrounding communities, we have northbound I-35 shut down due to a vehicle fire. Please use alternate routes (use exit 131, then use Highway 132 on-ramp) if traveling northbound.

Posted by Ruben Gonzalez Mayor City of Lytle TX on Friday, May 16, 2025

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

