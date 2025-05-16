Vehicle fire on I-35 North near Lytle stalls traffic for hours

LYTLE, Texas – A vehicle fire on I-35 has stalled traffic for hours in Lytle, according to the mayor and drivers commenting on his Facebook post who were stuck in traffic.

Ruben Gonzalez, Lytle mayor, said I-35’s northbound lanes had been shut down. Many Facebook residents commented they had been stuck in traffic for hours.

One person said they had been stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic since 2:25 a.m.

The mayor advised drivers to seek alternate routes, like exiting off 131 and using the Highway 132 on-ramp if going north on I-35.

KSAT is working to find out more information and when the road will reopen to drivers.