Woman arrested after argument leads to fatal stabbing on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after San Antonio police say she fatally stabbed another woman during an argument on the East Side.

Coshlyn Yvette Davidson, 52, was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Recommended Videos

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states Davidson stabbed Angela Lynette Springs, 45, during an argument before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of WW White, near Interstate 10.

Police arrived at the location and took Davidson into custody.

Springs was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police said Davidson attempted to hide the knife used in the attack.

Details on what prompted the argument are unknown at this time.

Read also: