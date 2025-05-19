BCSO searching for man who stole truck, shot at owner in west Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a man who they say stole a truck in west Bexar County and fired a shot at the truck's owner during a pursuit on Monday, May 19, 2025.

According to BCSO, a man stole a truck around 7:35 a.m. Monday outside a home in the 7200 block of Duck Pond.

UPDATE: Deputies will soon be clearing from the area and calling off the search. Although the suspect was not located in... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 19, 2025

The homeowner chased the man, who fired a shot during the vehicle pursuit, a report from BCSO said.

Deputies located the homeowner, who advised them he lost sight of the man and the vehicle.

A BCSO Facebook post said the alleged suspect was seen fleeing south on foot into the brush near the Luckey Ranch subdivision.

A helicopter was assisting BCSO in searching for the man.

If residents see any suspicious persons in the vicinity or on their property, they are asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

This is a developing story. KSAT has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this as we learn more.