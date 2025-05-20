San Antonio cyclists planning Ride of Silence this week to honor fallen riders

Members of the 2024 Ride of Silence pictured with District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez in front of the San Fernando Cathedral in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Bicyclists in San Antonio and across the globe will participate in the annual Ride of Silence on Wednesday, a commemorative procession honoring cyclists killed or injured on public roads.

The annual silent procession, which encourages participants to wear white to honor those affected, happens on the third Wednesday in May (May 21). The ride is a part of the annual National Bike Month activities.

“The Ride of Silence serves as a powerful reminder of the vulnerabilities cyclists face and the need for mutual respect on our roads,” Jeff Moore, event organizer for the San Antonio event, said in a news release. “It’s a moment for our community to come together in reflection and advocacy for safer streets.”

Participants will ride silently, maintaining a pace no faster than 12 miles per hour. This year’s route spans about 10 miles, according to a news release.

The San Antonio ride will go wheels down from Main Plaza at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Participants are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early.

District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito and Murray Myers, a transportation administrator from the city’s Transportation Department, will attend the ride and address the methods the city is taking to make cycling safer.

One way the city could address this is through its updated Bike Network Plan, which was formally adopted earlier this year. The plan includes a slew of projects that could help cyclists make their way to grocery stores, schools and employment centers.

The Ride of Silence began in Dallas in 2003 and has grown into an international movement.

SATX Social Ride and Activate SA, two local bike and pedestrian advocacy organizations, are organizing the San Antonio event.