Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to discuss economic growth at State of the County

SAN ANTONIO – The Metro SA Chamber will host its annual State of the County event on Wednesday, featuring a fireside chat with Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai.

The event starts at 11 a.m., and it will be livestreamed in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

Sakai is expected to discuss the county’s economic growth, public safety and international business partnerships.

He is also expected to discuss the county’s involvement in economic development initiatives related to the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum, and Coliseum Grounds, as well as the possibility of a venue tax election for a new Spurs arena and the new Missions ballpark.

The conversation will be moderated by Metro SA Chamber President and CEO Brett Finley.

