Local News

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to discuss economic growth at State of the County

Event starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday; watch live in this article

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Tags: Peter Sakai, Bexar County, Economy
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Metro SA Chamber will host its annual State of the County event on Wednesday, featuring a fireside chat with Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai.

The event starts at 11 a.m., and it will be livestreamed in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

Sakai is expected to discuss the county’s economic growth, public safety and international business partnerships.

He is also expected to discuss the county’s involvement in economic development initiatives related to the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum, and Coliseum Grounds, as well as the possibility of a venue tax election for a new Spurs arena and the new Missions ballpark.

The conversation will be moderated by Metro SA Chamber President and CEO Brett Finley.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

