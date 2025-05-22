Alamo Heights HS grad sets sights on music, science as college nears

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – As the school year wraps up across the San Antonio area, KSAT is celebrating some of the incredible students graduating this spring.

KSAT is kicking off its “Great Grad” series with a talented and driven student from Alamo Heights High School — Elijah Yun.

Music has always been a big part of Yun’s life, whether it’s piano, violin, oboe or even marimba during marching band season.

“My family is very musically oriented,” Yun said. “My mom is a singer. My brother also plays instruments. That’s how I got introduced to music.”

Elijah, or Eli, got his start on piano and violin at just six years old, and by high school, he was showcasing his talent in band, choir, and orchestra.

Yun earned the prestigious honor of All-State Musician.

Eli plans to keep music close as he heads to Colorado College in the fall.

“I want to keep taking lessons, stay consistent, and I’m really excited to join an a cappella group,” he said with a smile. “That’s kind of my guilty pleasure, getting to sing Glee songs in college.”

However, Eli’s talents do not stop at music; he’s just as passionate about science. In fact, he’s the captain of the Science Olympiad team, a member of the UIL Math and Science teams, and a National Chemistry Olympiad finalist.

Yun is also a distinguished AP Scholar and recently earned a Seal of Biliteracy.

“Chemistry is something that’s going to be really useful for me. I’ve always wanted to be a doctor, my mom’s a doctor, and those two things kind of intersected for me,” he said.

Eli plans to double major in Chemistry and Music in college and eventually specialize in infectious diseases, a path influenced by both personal experiences and his mother’s work in the medical field.

“The COVID pandemic hit when I was in middle school and high school,” he said. “My mom is an infectious disease physician, so I’ve had a lot of exposure to that world. It’s always evolving; you always have to be on your toes. You never know what’s coming next.”