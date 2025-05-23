Bandera High School staffer arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, officials say

A Bandera High School staff member was arrested and is accused of an improper relationship with a student, Bandera County Sheriff Josh Teitge said on Friday.

School administrators contacted the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office after they learned that a “sexual” relationship accusation was made against school staff member Christopher Mata.

After speaking with the victim, Bandera County investigators found sufficient evidence to execute arrest warrants for Mata. At approximately 2 p.m., Mata was taken into custody and later booked into Bandera County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a social media post, Mata is facing three charges: aggravated sexual assault, an improper relationship between a student and educator and invasive visual recording.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.