Local News

Inside Uvalde’s Legacy Elementary: A look at safety features and tributes honoring Robb victims

KSAT12’s Ernie Zuniga given an exclusive tour of the $60 million campus, slated to open later this fall

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Inside Uvalde's new Legacy Elementary School. (KSAT)

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Moving Forward Foundation on Thursday provided an update on the soon-to-open Legacy Elementary School in Uvalde.

Construction on the campus began in February 2024 and will replace Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

The foundation’s Executive Director Tim Miller said many safety features and upgrades are being built into the campus, including tributes to the Robb Elementary victims.

The current substantial completion date for Legacy Elementary is Aug. 6, with students and teachers scheduled to move in soon after that.

The new school will be located near Vickers Lane and Leona Road, adjacent to Dalton Elementary School.

The centerpiece of the new school will be a tree that pays tribute to the lives lost in the May 2022 shooting. The construction project came with a price tag of $60 million, according to the foundation.

