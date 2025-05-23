WATCH AT 10: Texas Center for the Missing, SAPD announce campaign ahead of National Missing Children’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Center for the Missing, San Antonio police and other organizations will announce a new campaign on Friday ahead of National Missing Children’s Day.

The announcement will be held at 10 a.m. at the Pearl. KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

TCM, Houston’s Amber and Silver Alert provider, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Clear Channel Outdoor, will announce a month-long digital initiative that aims to generate leads in the case of Nevaeh Woods.

Woods was last seen on March 1, 2025. She was last seen in the 6400 block of Firestone Parkway in San Antonio.

She has brown eyes and black hair, and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Her age was not provided in a missing persons flyer.

Clear Channel Outdoor will display her photo on digital billboards throughout the San Antonio region, a news release states.

National Missing Children’s Day is Monday.

