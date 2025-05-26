San Antonio Botanical Garden to host free, all-day music festival next month

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering free admission for all visitors next month for a musical celebration.

The garden is teaming up with Alamo City Arts for their “Make Music San Antonio” event from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to a release from The San Antonio Botanical Garden, the all-day musical festival is inspired by France’s “Fête de la musique,” which takes place on the summer solstice. Over 1,000 cities in 120 countries are known to participate.

“There’s something really special about seeing people from all walks of life come together through music,” said Cory McRae, president and CEO of Alamo City Arts. “Make Music Day is a chance for our performers and the entire community to just enjoy the moment, celebrate creativity, and be part of something joyful. We’re excited to bring the arts to such a beautiful space and help make this a day to remember.”

“This year, the Make Music San Antonio festival will feature over a dozen musical performances. The release said some of the performers include the Alamo City Brass Collective, the Heart of Texas Concert Band, Electric Gremlin, Mariachi Gallos de Oro and Alamo City Dance Company.

While the event is free, pre-registration is required. Tickets are available now through their website.

“We’re proud to open our gates and celebrate the music of our city in such a joyful and inclusive way,” said Katherine Trumble, President and CEO of San Antonio Botanical Garden. “This is a day for families, music lovers, and first-time visitors alike to enjoy the beauty of the Garden while discovering the incredible talent of local artists.”