High-water rescue reported along Highway 90 on West Side; access roads closed at Leon Creek

SAN ANTONIO – A high-water rescue and subsequent road closure were reported on the east and westbound lanes of the Highway 90 access road at Leon Creek, according to Transguide.

Officials with Transguide confirmed a high-water rescue was underway just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Cameras in the area captured San Antonio Fire Department crews using a ladder to rescue a box truck driver who had become stuck in the water.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. We are working to get more information from SAFD and San Antonio police, and will update this as we learn more.

