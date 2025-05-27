Quieter weather for now, updated rainfall totals, and our next chance for storms

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SEVERE THREAT, RAIN ENDING: A few shower remain, but quieter weather for much of today
- WET MORNING COMMUTE: Roads remain wet, high water in spots
- RAINFALL: San Antonio picked up 1-3″ overnight
- ANOTHER ROUND: More storms possible tonight
FORECAST
Unfortunately, our round of much-needed Memorial Day rainfall came with some hefty storms. Hail and gusty winds left behind damage in San Antonio. The threat for severe weather has passed and quieter weather is on tap for much of today. Here’s a look at rainfall totals -- some of the best numbers we’ve seen in over a year!
TUESDAY FORECAST
Any leftover rainfall will continue to push southeast this morning. Eventually skies will clear and we’ll get some sun this afternoon. High temperatures won’t be as hot, with most places topping out near 90.
STORMS TONIGHT
Another round of storms is possible tonight. In this case, we’ll watch what transpires to our west. Activity across West Texas and Mexico could come together into another cluster of storms and push east toward San Antonio. Should this occur, severe weather would be possible, along with more street flooding overnight.
RAIN CHANCES DECREASE
A few more opportunities for rainfall will show up later this week, however, odds will continue to fall. A weak front will bring slightly cooler weather by Friday.
