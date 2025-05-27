Quieter weather for now, updated rainfall totals, and our next chance for storms

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SEVERE THREAT, RAIN ENDING: A few shower remain, but quieter weather for much of today

WET MORNING COMMUTE : Roads remain wet, high water in spots

RAINFALL: San Antonio picked up 1-3″ overnight

ANOTHER ROUND: More storms possible tonight

FORECAST

Unfortunately, our round of much-needed Memorial Day rainfall came with some hefty storms. Hail and gusty winds left behind damage in San Antonio. The threat for severe weather has passed and quieter weather is on tap for much of today. Here’s a look at rainfall totals -- some of the best numbers we’ve seen in over a year!

Area rainfall totals over the last 24 hours (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TUESDAY FORECAST

Any leftover rainfall will continue to push southeast this morning. Eventually skies will clear and we’ll get some sun this afternoon. High temperatures won’t be as hot, with most places topping out near 90.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STORMS TONIGHT

Another round of storms is possible tonight. In this case, we’ll watch what transpires to our west. Activity across West Texas and Mexico could come together into another cluster of storms and push east toward San Antonio. Should this occur, severe weather would be possible, along with more street flooding overnight.

Another round of storms, some severe, is possible tonight. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAIN CHANCES DECREASE

A few more opportunities for rainfall will show up later this week, however, odds will continue to fall. A weak front will bring slightly cooler weather by Friday.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

