Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
73º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT Connect photos show lightning, hail as storms roll through San Antonio and Hill Country

Flood warning issued until 3 a.m. Tuesday for Bexar County

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Storms moving through parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country on Monday resulted in large hail and gusty winds in some areas. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Storms moving through parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country on Monday resulted in large hail and gusty winds in some areas.

Images posted on KSAT Connect show lightning and hail as the storms roll through.

Recommended Videos

>> Click here for the latest forecast

Any storminess should temporarily come to an end after 2 a.m.

A flood warning has also been issued until 3 a.m. Tuesday for the following counties:

  • Bexar County
  • Southeastern Comal County
  • Guadalupe County
  • South central Hays County

Check out some of the photos and videos viewers posted to KSAT Connect:

Lemon size hail off of Balcones drive in Fredericksburg Tx
Nancy Jo Petrosky

Lemon size hail off of Balcones drive in Fredericksburg Tx

Fredericksburg
Wall cloud over Fredericksburg
MrsGonzales

Wall cloud over Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg
Storm incoming 8:27pm Ray Ellison and 410.
xbarrera

Storm incoming 8:27pm Ray Ellison and 410.

South San Antonio
Mary Claire Patton

Blowing in to Spring Branch

Spring Branch
Hail in Comfort
TexasGurl

Hail in Comfort

Comfort
Hail just west of Fredericksburg Monday evening
Jeannine V

Hail just west of Fredericksburg Monday evening

Fredericksburg
Took these right before the storm in Boerne, TX
Kristin R13

Took these right before the storm in Boerne, TX

Boerne
Lightning Far West San Antonio
Maria Avila

Lightning Far West San Antonio

Far West Side
Dime size hail

Dime size hail

Far West Side
Lightening
Refujiomorales1810

Lightening

Far West Side
Kallison Ranch Hail 5/26/25
A-A-Ron88

Kallison Ranch Hail 5/26/25

1
Far West Side
Quarter size hail in Helotes
Herd

Quarter size hail in Helotes

Far West Side

Want to share some pictures? Find out how to post on KSAT Connect here.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS