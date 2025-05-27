KSAT Connect photos show lightning, hail as storms roll through San Antonio and Hill Country

Storms moving through parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country on Monday resulted in large hail and gusty winds in some areas.

Images posted on KSAT Connect show lightning and hail as the storms roll through.

Any storminess should temporarily come to an end after 2 a.m.

A flood warning has also been issued until 3 a.m. Tuesday for the following counties:

Bexar County

Southeastern Comal County

Guadalupe County

South central Hays County

Check out some of the photos and videos viewers posted to KSAT Connect:

