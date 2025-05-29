250K+ cans of Dinty Moore beef stew recalled for possible contamination

SAN ANTONIO – Hormel Foods Corporation is recalling 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the voluntary Class I recall is due to the possibility that the cans may contain foreign material, specifically wood.

The 20-oz. cans are labeled “Dinty Moore BEEF STEW” and have a best-by date of February 2028.

The USDA said these items were shipped to retailers nationwide.

An investigation was conducted by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after it received three consumer complaints reporting the presence of pieces of wood in the beef stew.

No injuries have been reported at this time. However, the FSIS is concerned that some users may have this product in their pantries.

People who purchased the canned stew are advised to either return it to the retailer where they made the purchase or dispose of it.

According to the USDA, a Class I recall is considered a situation where there is a reasonable probability that the product will cause serious health consequences, possibly even death.

You can find the recall information here.