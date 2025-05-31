KSAT joins 6,000 participants in San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup for a day of friendly competition

KSAT joined more than 6,000 participants from 86 local companies in the San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup on Saturday.

The unique co-ed field day, presented by OrthoNow, was filled with friendly competition, teamwork and community spirit.

The Corporate Cup featured 15 events designed to test athletic skills and foster camaraderie among colleagues.

Activities included tug-of-war, dodgeball, Frisbee toss, sack races, soccer kicks, and the hula hoop challenge. The day culminated in a 4x100 track relay.

Opening ceremonies kicked off at 7:30 a.m. at the University of the Incarnate Word’s Benson Stadium. Events ran throughout the morning, leading up to the awards ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

KSAT, along with other local companies like Capital Group, Citi, H-E-B, and the Spurs, competed in one of five divisions based on employee count. Each division crowned a champion.

In addition to the athletic events, participants had already begun earning points for their teams by making donations to local charities, including the San Antonio Food Bank and Haven for Hope.