How do people with a serious mental illness get help in South Texas?

SAN ANTONIO – People with serious mental illness (SMI) often admit their condition makes it difficult to maintain a job or relationships. Considering it’s not rare — 5% of U.S. adults suffer from SMI — how can they get help in South Texas?

Kaitlyn Chism, 28, is one example. She was diagnosed with two SMIs: bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

“I had to quit college,” Chism said. “I had a medical aid withdrawal because of my mental health. And then I actually went into psychosis, and I tried to kill myself.”

SMI is characterized as any mental disorder that seriously or severely impairs someone’s ability to function. Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are two examples. Affected individuals often need a combination of medication and talk therapy.

“Imagine like the worst feeling and like being on a roller coaster; it goes up and down. I’m down right now,” Chism said.

Luckily, Chism has support from her parents, Melanie and Brad Denson.

“There’s that fine line of being a caregiver versus being a parent,” Melanie Denson said. “And when you’re working with someone who’s an adult versus someone who is an adolescent.”

“Don’t give up. They’re in there, and you just have to work with them and see those times when there are ups and downs,” Brad Denson said. “Learn and communicate with them.”

That level of support is key for helping someone with a serious mental illness.

“Things like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in some cases ... people are not able to function,” said Dr. Melissa Deuter, founder and medical director of Sigma Mental Health Urgent Care. “They’re not able to work and support themselves ... [these illnesses] can rob people of their former selves and their entire lives.”

Deuter also works with NAMI Greater San Antonio, an umbrella organization that has served the community for more than 40 years. Through NAMI Greater San Antonio, locals are connected to mental health treatment and services. A spokesperson with the local group said it provided support to nearly 7,000 individuals in 2024.

“We can direct them to one of our educational classes, or we can direct them to a support group, or if they want to ask about services outside of NAMI, [we help],” said Doug Beach, executive director of NAMI Greater San Antonio. “If they need help with a psychiatrist [or] ... transportation.”

Beach also said the nonprofit goes beyond offering services for people with mental illnesses.

NAMI Greater San Antonio also has support groups for the families of people who struggle with mental illnesses.

“As parents, it’s a struggle to see our children like this,” Brad Denson said. “We’ve been fortunate to get involved with NAMI and learn a little bit more about communicative styles.”

The Densons said they work with NAMI Greater San Antonio to help families like theirs.

"We try to teach at least one to two classes every quarter," Brad Denson said.

Chism continues to be open about her struggles but said it helps knowing there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out ... even if it’s [to] somebody that you don’t like or don’t understand, or something like that, reach out to them,” Chism said. ”Because if they care enough about you, they’ll give you (sic) support you need."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

