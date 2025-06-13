City to host six workshops promoting safe practices, emergency preparedness amid hot weather

City of San Antonio offers residents places to stay cool during extreme heat on Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO – A series of six workshops promoting safe practices for hot weather will be held through the end of August.

In collaboration with Bexar County, CPS Energy and others, the City of San Antonio will host “City Resilience Hubs” at various community and senior centers.

Recommended Videos

This is part of the city’s hopes to increase public awareness about what to do in the case of a heat-related emergency, according to a city news release.

These workshops are designed to spread awareness on how to protect people, family, friends and pets from the heat.

Workshop topics include outdoor safety, the impact of heat on power and transportation and more, the release said.

See below for the topic and schedule of events.

Preparing Yourself for the Heat

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 at Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6175 Old Pearsall Road

Heat and Power

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25 at Normoyle Senior Center, 700 Culberson Avenue

Heat, Wellness, and Outdoor Safety

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 19 at Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista

Heat and Transportation

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 24 at Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive

Heat and Skills to Help Your Community

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 at Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road

Heat and Community Partnerships