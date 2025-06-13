Godfather’s Pizza to return to San Antonio with new West Side location

SAN ANTONIO – A beloved pizzeria will return to San Antonio later this month with a new West Side location.

Famous for its Taco Pie and abundantly topped pizzas, Godfather’s Pizza will open a new location off Highway 151 and Ingram Road later this month, according to a company press release.

This move is part of a planned return to San Antonio, but also a personal milestone for Levi Rodgers.

A real estate CEO and decorated U.S. Army Veteran, Rodgers knew he wouldn’t be fulfilled until he saw the return of his favorite pizzeria — a place where he also worked his very first job.

“I stumbled back across Godfather’s Pizza on a road trip to Oregon with my fiancé,” Rodgers said. ”We were there to see the waterfalls and ended up finding a piece of my past I thought was gone for good. I knew right then we had to bring it home to San Antonio.”

Alongside long-time business partner Juan Cuellar, Rodgers hopes to open an additional Godfather’s location in San Antonio every six months.

“Godfather’s Pizza has that old-school charm people remember—and we’ll match it with the energy and service this city deserves,” said Cuellar, who will head the inaugural San Antonio location.

The company did not say when in June it plans to open the West Side location.

More on the Godfather’s grand opening and future events can be found on the company’s Facebook page.