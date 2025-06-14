3 hospitalized after accidental shooting at South Side range, SAPD says

The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday at A Place To Shoot, located in the 13200 block of Pleasanton Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after an accidental shooting at a South Side shooting range, according to San Antonio police.

Police said while one person was skeet shooting, they left their “finger on the trigger” as the gun was pointed towards the ground for an “unknown reason.”

The shooter pulled the trigger, causing an accidental discharge, SAPD said.

The birdshot, which is a type of shotgun ammunition, then hit the ground and “splattered” all around, police said.

San Antonio police said multiple rounds of the birdshot pellets struck the shooter and other individuals.

Three out of six people were taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of precaution,” SAPD said.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

