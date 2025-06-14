Woman killed in Northwest Side shooting; multiple people detained for questioning, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple people were detained for questioning after a woman was fatally shot on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of Huebner Road, where police said a 37-year-old woman was found inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Multiple people were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred and were detained for questioning “but were refusing to cooperate with the investigation,” police said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

