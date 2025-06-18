Who are KSAT’s celebrity lookalikes? AI weighs in

In recent months, a unique trend has emerged online: people gathering in public places to compete in lookalike contests, showcasing their resemblance to celebrities.

Notable gatherings include a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest and a Glen Powell lookalike competition held in Austin in November.

Over the weekend, a Pedro Pascal lookalike contest took place in New York City. Similar to previous contests, it quickly captured the attention of social media users, drawing in crowds eager to see who could best mimic the popular actor.

In the spirit of lookalikes, KSAT decided to join in on the fun by finding the celebrity doppelgängers for anchors Ernie Zuniga and Japhanie Gray, and meteorologist Justin Horne.

With the help of artificial intelligence and celebrity lookalike filters, the results were entertaining and surprising.

Take a look at the results in the video player above.

What’s trending on KSAT: