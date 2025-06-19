Body discovered in Rockport harbor, police department says

ROCKPORT, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a South Texas harbor, according to the Rockport Police Department.

Officers were notified of the body in the water at the Rockport Harbor around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Rockport police, Texas Game Wardens, Allegiance EMS and the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Upon further investigation, police believe the unidentified person was fishing from a pier before their death.

It’s unclear how the person entered the water, according to police. Investigators are on the scene interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

The release of the person’s name is pending next of kin notification.