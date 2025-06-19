Driver ejected, killed after crash on Loop 410 access road on East Side, SAPD says

Crash in the 1000 block of Southeast Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle on the East Side.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Southeast Loop 410, not far from East Houston Street.

According to police, the man was speeding down Loop 410 when he crossed the highway onto the access road and collided with a dumpster.

The collision caused the vehicle to roll over, and the man was ejected, police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to SAPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

