Vehicle crashes into exterior of H-E-B on South Side, San Antonio Fire Department says

A vehicle struck the exterior of an H-E-B in the 700 block of Southwest Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle struck the exterior of an H-E-B on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the H-E-B in the 700 block of Southwest Military Drive.

Recommended Videos

SAFD said one person inside the vehicle was treated by EMS at the scene. No other injuries were reported

The vehicle did not break through the inside of the grocery store, according to fire officials.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also