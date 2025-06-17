Skip to main content
SAWS repairs water main break on North Side

The damage was caused by a contractor not affiliated with SAWS, the utility says

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System is repairing a water main after a break on the North Side.

The break happened Tuesday near the intersection of Shadywood Lane and McCullough Avenue.

SAWS said the water main was damaged by a contractor not affiliated with the utility.

Additional details are not currently available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

