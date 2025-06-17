SAWS repairs water main break on North Side

WEATHER ALERT
Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System is repairing a water main after a break on the North Side.
The break happened Tuesday near the intersection of Shadywood Lane and McCullough Avenue.
SAWS said the water main was damaged by a contractor not affiliated with the utility.
Additional details are not currently available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
