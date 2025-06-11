SAWS gives tips on how to keep pipes clean

SAN ANTONIO – Sewer spills and damage can result from major build-up, according to the San Antonio Water Service (SAWS).

Major built-up was the cause on June 6 with a 10-inch sewer spill.

SAWS launched its “Pipes Don’t Lie” campaign to help draw attention to this issue.

The utility said it has also invested $1.2 billion over 12 years in improvements to the city’s sewage infrastructure. SAWS’ interactive map and details on its sewer project construction can be seen on this website.

The problem

Pre-moistened wipes that claim to be “flushable” are the biggest challenge to SAWS, according to the utility’s website.

Because the wipes don’t disintegrate like traditional toilet paper, they bunch together with grease and debris to create long clumps that clog pipes and damage the sewer system.

SAWS suggests never flushing wipes down the toilet.

According to SAWS’ website, there are various products thrown down the drain that can cause the city’s pipes to clog. While wipes are the most common, fats, oil and grease are among the other culprits of a clogged pipe.

These include:

Butter

Creams and sauces

Baked goods

Chicken skins

Milk

Frosting

Salad dressing

Ice cream

The utility suggests tips to remember: the toilet is not a trash can and only the “three-Ps” — pee, poop and (toilet) paper — belong in the toilet.

Problematic waste thrown in the toilet can cause backups in homes and businesses. This can have smelly, messy and costly results.

The solution

The utility said San Antonio’s pipes can be kept clean in multiple ways:

Pour liquid grease into a sealable container to keep it from getting into the pipes. It should be in a container that won’t deteriorate, such as an empty milk carton or a frozen juice container. Once full, SAWS said it should be thrown in the garbage, or taken to the City of San Antonio’s Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Center on 7030 Culebra Road

Wipe grease and debris off dishes with a paper towel. A wipe used to clean grease can be tossed in the trash can

Disposing of wipes and grease in a brown city trash bin

Anyone who sees sewer spills or missing manhole covers is asked to immediately report them to SAWS at 210-704-7297.

