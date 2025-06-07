Broken sewer line causes spill into creek on Northeast Side, SAWS says

SAN ANTONIO – A broken 10-inch sewer line caused thousands of gallons of wastewater to be spilled into Beitel Creek on the Northeast Side, the San Antonio Water System said.

The spill occurred around noon on Friday in the 4700 block of Whirlwind Drive.

Recommended Videos

SAWS estimated that more than 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater was spilled.

It’s unclear how many gallons affected the creek.

The department confirmed that the sewer line has been replaced, and cleanup efforts are underway.

Read also: