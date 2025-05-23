SAWS releases children’s book based on true story of puppy rescued from sewer

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) has released a children’s book detailing the true story of Pipa, a puppy rescued from a sewer line in 2023.

The picture book takes kids on a journey through the underground world of wastewater infrastructure to teach sewer safety and responsible disposal habits.

Pipa and her owner, communication Director of SAWS Anne Hayden, joined GMSA on Wednesday to discuss the new book.

“Children are natural advocates. We hope Pipa’s story sticks with them and inspires conversations at home,” Hayden said in a news release.

For a limited time, the book can be purchased at SAWS customer service centers for $20.

The two centers are located at 803 Castroville Road, Suite 406, and 403 South W.W. White Road.

The book includes a sticker sheet and can be read in both English and Spanish.

Proceeds will go towards Project Agua, SAWS’ bill payment assistance program, and Friends of Animal Care Services.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Read Also: