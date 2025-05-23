🎵 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: San Antonio Asian Festival, Big Bugs at San Antonio Zoo, Wallows

If you’re planning to stay in town this Memorial Day weekend, don’t worry. There are still plenty of events for you and your family to attend.

This weekend, the Asian Cultural Center will celebrate the diverse cultures of Asia during the San Antonio Asian Festival on Saturday at Hemisfair.

The City of San Antonio announced six of its city-owned pools will be open for preseason starting on Saturday! There’s also the option to stay cool at splash pads around the city.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Alamo City this weekend:

Happening this weekend:

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects from May 24 to Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio announced six preseason park pools will open on Saturday, May 24. Preseason pools will be open from 1-7 p.m. every weekend until the city opens its pools for the regular season. Click here for more information.

MEMORIAL DAY ARTISAN SHOW: Stroll through the San Antonio River Walk while also browsing and shopping from over 40 handmade artisan booths from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from May 23-26. The artisan show is free to attend.

Friday, May 23

FOURTH FRIDAY: The Rock at La Cantera will host its The Rock at La Cantera will host its Fourth Friday event at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a variety of events, including live performances from Llamativa, food and more.

Saturday, May 24

LUIS CORONEL: The singer will perform his "Eterno Enamorado" tour at 8 p.m. at Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St. Tickets can be found here

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

MOMS IN MUSIC FESTIVAL: The Rock at La Cantera will host its inaugural The Rock at La Cantera will host its inaugural Moms in Music Festival from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday. The festival celebrates women, motherhood and community. There will be an all-female music lineup, art installations, vendors and more.

SAN ANTONIO ASIAN FESTIVAL: The Asian Cultural Center will host the festival to celebrate Asia's rich and diverse cultures from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 24 at Hemisfair. General admission is $12. However, organizers said there is a $3 discount if attendees purchase tickets before the event. Click here for more information on the event.

TEQUILA POP SOCIAL MUSIC FEST: Enjoy an evening of live music, food and more during the Tequila Pop Social Music Fest. The event is scheduled from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday at the Japanese Tea Garden. Tickets for adults cost $19.32 and $7.77 for children 12 and under. This is a cashless event.

Sunday, May 25

DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS ON TOUR: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are hosting live in-person auditions in San Antonio as part of a tour. The select candidates advancing to round two of auditions are scheduled to perform on Sunday at the Majestic Theatre. For tickets and further information, click here

WALLOWS: The band will perform its "Model & More" tour at 7 p.m. at the Espee. Tickets are available here

