Central Library to celebrate 30th anniversary with free summer kickoff event

SAN ANTONIO – Central Library is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a free summer kickoff event at the end of the month.

The family-friendly event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, at the library, located at 600 Soledad St.

The event will start with a speaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. featuring Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh, Library Board Chair Juspreet Kaur and Library Director Sukrit Goswami.

Following the ceremony, there will be various activities to “celebrate three decades of the beloved Enchilada,” according to San Antonio Public Library.

Activities include:

Scavenger hunt

Community memory mural

Little kid construction zone

Self-guided escape room

Zine lab

Mini button making

Free paletas

Free parking is available with validation for up to three hours in the Central Library garage. Validation is available at the library entrance. Parking over three hours is a flat $5 for up to 24 hours.

Construction on Central Library began in July 1993, according to the SAPL website. The 240,000-square-foot library opened to the public on May 20, 1995.

For more information on the anniversary event, click here.

