Skip to main content
Clear icon
103º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Central Library to celebrate 30th anniversary with free summer kickoff event

Event scheduled for Saturday, May 31

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Central Library, San Antonio Public Library, Things To Do, KSATKids, San Antonio
San Antonio’s famous Central Library. (Courtesy, San Antonio Public Library)

SAN ANTONIO – Central Library is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a free summer kickoff event at the end of the month.

The family-friendly event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, at the library, located at 600 Soledad St.

Recommended Videos

The event will start with a speaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. featuring Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh, Library Board Chair Juspreet Kaur and Library Director Sukrit Goswami.

Following the ceremony, there will be various activities to “celebrate three decades of the beloved Enchilada,” according to San Antonio Public Library.

Activities include:

  • Scavenger hunt 
  • Community memory mural 
  • Little kid construction zone 
  • Self-guided escape room
  • Zine lab
  • Mini button making
  • Free paletas

Free parking is available with validation for up to three hours in the Central Library garage. Validation is available at the library entrance. Parking over three hours is a flat $5 for up to 24 hours.

Construction on Central Library began in July 1993, according to the SAPL website. The 240,000-square-foot library opened to the public on May 20, 1995.

For more information on the anniversary event, click here.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS