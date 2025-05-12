Skip to main content
Local News

The DoSeum celebrates 10 years in San Antonio with free event next month

‘Hooray for 10: A Community Celebration’ will take place June 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

The DoSeum celebrates 10 years (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – The DoSeum is celebrating 10 years of interactive and educational fun in Antonio with a free event next month.

The event, “Hooray for 10: A Community Celebration,” will take place on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum located off Broadway.

The event is open to all, but you need to have a ticket to enter, and limited RSVP ticket slots will be released online this week.

According to a press release, the four windows for purchasing tickets are as follows:

  • May 16 at 8 a.m.
  • May 17 at noon
  • May 18 at 3 p.m.
  • May 19 at 7 p.m.

The event will feature birthday treats, live performances, activities for all ages and surprises.

Special interactive exhibits will also be a part of the fun, including the traveling exhibit “Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out.”

To book your ticket, click here.

