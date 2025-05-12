The DoSeum celebrates 10 years in San Antonio with free event next month

SAN ANTONIO – The DoSeum is celebrating 10 years of interactive and educational fun in Antonio with a free event next month.

The event, “Hooray for 10: A Community Celebration,” will take place on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum located off Broadway.

The event is open to all, but you need to have a ticket to enter, and limited RSVP ticket slots will be released online this week.

According to a press release, the four windows for purchasing tickets are as follows:

May 16 at 8 a.m.

May 17 at noon

May 18 at 3 p.m.

May 19 at 7 p.m.

The event will feature birthday treats, live performances, activities for all ages and surprises.

Special interactive exhibits will also be a part of the fun, including the traveling exhibit “Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out.”

