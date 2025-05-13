Mission Marquee Plaza hosts Outdoor Film Series

Mission Marquee Plaza will be screening "Grease" for free on May 17 as part of their Outdoor Film Series.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced they are kicking off their 2025 Outdoor Film Series at Mission Marquee Plaza.

From May 15 to Nov. 15, the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue will host free, family-friendly movies. The plaza will open at 7 p.m., and the movies will begin right after dusk.

Blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and snacks are encouraged, the city said. Local food trucks with food and drinks will be available for on-site purchase.

On Thursday, the event will feature pre-show activities, such as a performance from The Wonder Theatre Adult Troupe, a vintage cars showcase from Push Rod Classic Car Club, remarks from District 3 Councilmember Phyllis Viagran and the World Heritage Office.

According to the city, the movie showing on Thursday will be “Grease.”

“We are pleased to support the Outdoor Family Film Series at Mission Marquee Plaza,” said Monica Garza, H-E-B Public Affairs. “Since 1905, we have been supporting organizations that focus on family and community, and what better way to do that than an outdoor movie at a historic San Antonio site.”

This year, the City of San Antonio picked films by hosting community recommendations through a social media open call. Here is the full schedule, according to the venue’s website:

May 15 – “Grease

May 17 – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

June 7 – “Inside Out 2”

June 19 – “Rocky”

June 21 – “Twisters”

July 5 – “Transformers One”

July 17 – “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

July 19 – “Captain America: Brave New World”

Aug. 2 – “Moana 2”

Aug. 14 – “The Goonies”

Aug. 16 – “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

Sept. 18 – “Real Women Have Curves”

Sept. 20 – “In the Heights”

Oct. 4 – “The Wild Robot”

Oct. 16 – “Little Shop of Horrors”

Oct. 18 – “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Nov. 1 – “Frankenweenie”

Nov. 15 – “Home Alone”

“Situated in the center of District 3, Mission Marquee Plaza is a community facility for all San Antonio residents and visitors to enjoy,” District 3 Councilmember Viagran said. “Community feedback and involvement are essential for a successful programming season, as demonstrated by this year’s exciting movie lineup. We warmly invite everyone in San Antonio to join us at Mission Marquee Plaza.”

Mission Marquee Plaza also plans to host over 60 events. The city said there will be two farmers’ and artisans’ markets each month, with a free community wellness and fitness event included.