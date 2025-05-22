Tom Cruise surprises moviegoers at downtown San Antonio theater for ‘Mission: Impossible’ release

SAN ANTONIO – Tom Cruise was seen at a downtown San Antonio theater on Thursday for the release of his latest “Mission: Impossible” movie.

Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie surprised moviegoers during an afternoon showing of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning“ at AMC Rivercenter 11.

Alamo City Movie Talk, which posted a video of the appearance on Instagram, told KSAT it was an IMAX fan event for the latest installment of Mission: Impossible."

In the video taken by Alamo City Movie Talk, Cruise told movie-goers that he’s proud to represent the military community in his movies.

“I just want to thank you for what you do for your country, and it is a real honor for us to be here,” Cruise said.

Cruise announced earlier this month that he would be in the Alamo City on Thursday, a day before "Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning" is set to be released.

Texas, we can't wait to see you May 22. pic.twitter.com/KCGLFMdSug — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 8, 2025

In a video posted on X, Cruise said he would visit Fort Sam Houston before heading to some local theatres to preview the movie.

Alamo City Movie Talk told KSAT that Cruise’s appearance was “kinda” expected, though there was speculation if he was going to visit the AMC or the Santikos Palladium.

“Everyone was cheerful and so EXCITED to see him jump from the screen into our reality,” Alamo City Movie Talk said.

Tom Cruise's motorcade is seen outside AMC Rivercenter 11 in San Antonio during an IMAX fan event for the release of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." (Brad Mayhar)

According to Rotten Tomatoes, a popular movie and TV review platform, the eighth “Mission: Impossible” was originally meant to be titled “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part 2.” However, that name was changed due to how long it took to settle on a release date for the movie.

Initially, this movie was supposed to be shot, edited and released in August 2022. Due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic and the writer’s strike, the movie kept getting pushed back.

The latest movie follows Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and the IMF team as they race against time to stop the malevolent AI called The Entity.

