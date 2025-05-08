Tom Cruise to visit San Antonio day before release of newest ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

Tom Cruise attends the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, July 10, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Tom Cruise will be in San Antonio to visit Fort Sam Houston ahead of the release of the latest “Mission: Impossible” movie.

Cruise posted a video on X, stating he would be in town on May 22, a day before "Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning," is set to be released.

Texas, we can't wait to see you May 22. pic.twitter.com/KCGLFMdSug — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 8, 2025

In the video, Cruise said he will visit Fort Sam Houston before heading to some local theatres to preview the movie before its official release date.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, a popular movie and TV review platform, the eighth “Mission: Impossible” was originally meant to be titled “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part 2.” However, that name was changed due to how long it took to settle on a release date for the movie.

Initially, this movie was supposed to be shot, edited and released in August 2022. Due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic and the writer’s strike, the movie kept getting pushed back.

An official synopsis for the eighth and potentially final “Mission: Impossible” movie has not been released yet. Based on the trailer, it seems as if this movie will play out as a sequel to “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning.”

Following his trip to San Antonio, Cruise will head to Dallas to visit more theaters previewing the movie.