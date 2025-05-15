Get paid to lounge around with this furniture brand’s internship

Here's how you can get paid to lounge around.

SAN ANTONIO – Ever wanted to get paid to lie on a couch and do nothing? One brand is making it possible!

The furniture brand Coddle is offering one lucky person the chance to sprawl all summer for $10,000, their choice of a Coddle sleeper sofa and, of course, bragging rights.

Recommended Videos

According to Coddle, the intern will spend eight weeks trying out different Coddle sleeper sofas delivered to their “office” for review, creating cozy content and relaxing as they represent the brand.

“Summer internship season brings stress and scramble,” said Ana Arun, CEO at Coddle. “We figured it was time someone got paid to actually sit on the couch all summer—no guilt trips required.”

Interested candidates should be 21 and older in the contiguous states and D.C. Coddle said they should have WiFi, have binge-watching as a hobby and sweatpants as a regular outfit of the day (that you’re not afraid to wear for content).

Prior experience with napping and being chronically online is a plus, Coddle said, as you will be making content from your sofa.

Key responsibilities include:

Lounging like it’s your job — because it is

The ability to power nap strategically for optimal lounging

Create low-key content that maximizes the art of relaxation and fun

Become a frequent snacker (crumbs and spills are encouraged)

Uphold a strict lounge/life balance

“We’re looking for someone with the spirit of an intern—curious, candid, and ready to take our sleeper sofas for a real-life spin. Whether you’re a student, recent grad, career shifter, or just someone who takes sleep seriously, we want your honest take,” said Arun.

If this sounds like you, submissions are being accepted through June 3 at 1:59 a.m. CDT. You can apply by following Coddle on their Instagram, posting a 30-second video showing why you deserve the internship and using the hashtag #Coddle_Contest.

The rules are here. Coddle said the intern will be notified in late June.