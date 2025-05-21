Skip to main content
Cool off this summer with new Starbucks shaken espresso, return of fan-favorite refreshers

Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso debuts this week

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Starbucks debuts new horchata drink this week. (Peden+Munk, Copyright Starbucks)

SAN ANTONIO – Starbucks is adding drinks to its summer menu, including some fan favorites.

Starting this week, fans can enjoy limited-time beverages to get a refreshing lift from the summer heat.

The new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is now available. It features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, horchata-flavored syrup, shaken with ice and topped with oatmilk.

Starbucks said this horchata-flavored syrup is a mix of cinnamon and vanilla, with notes of the rice milk that is in a Mexican-style horchata.

“In the central California neighborhood where I grew up, horchata was everywhere—on street corners, in convenience stores, and on the menu at most Mexican restaurants we visited,” said beverage developer Ricky Gonzalez, who helped bring the new beverage to Starbucks. “Every Sunday, we would have a family meal at a Mexican restaurant, and horchata was always a treat for my brother and me. It was icy, sweet, and spiced with cinnamon. It’s both comforting and refreshing.”

Their Summer-Berry Refreshers are returning for a limited time only. According to the coffee chain, this is a blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors, shaken with ice and poured over Raspberry Flavored Pearls.

Starbucks said a new Strawberries and Cream Cake Pop will be on the summer menu as well. It is a strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in chocolaty icing and features a strawberry design.

You can find your nearest Starbucks on their website.

