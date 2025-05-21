Skip to main content
Local News

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to host auditions at Majestic Theatre on Sunday

Fans vote on one performer to advance to final round of auditions

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders On Tour (Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders)

SAN ANTONIO – The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are hosting live in-person auditions in San Antonio as part of a tour, according to a press release.

The release said that select candidates advancing to round two of auditions are slated to perform on Sunday at Majestic Theatre.

Fans have the chance to vote on one performer to advance to the final round of auditions at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at The Star, the release said.

Other candidates who impress judges may also be selected to advance, according to the release.

“It’s a rare opportunity for friends, family and fans to witness future stars in action,” the release stated.

The tour will also feature solo and group performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and a Q&A session with current and former cheerleaders.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Kelli Finglass and Head Choreographer Judy Trammell are also expected to attend the tour.

For tickets and further information, click here.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

