New summer concert series to feature country artists at The Rock at La Cantera

The Rock at La Cantera announced its "Tastes of Summer Concert Series" on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which owns The Rock at La Cantera, hopes to give music fans a “taste” of country this summer.

The organization announced its free “Tastes of Summer” concert series on Friday with four headliners who will make their way to the Northwest Side beginning in June.

Alabama native Taylor Hunnicutt, whose official website described her as an “opera-trained vocalist” will bring her brand of country on Saturday, June 7, one night after she performs at the 29th Texas Music Revolution just up Interstate 35 in McKinney.

Three weeks later, on June 28, the Rock at La Cantera will welcome JoJo DiSalvo.

One week after DiSalvo performs, Austin City Limits alumnus The Band of Heathens will perform on July 5. Maypearl native Bart Crow will take the stage on July 18.

In addition to these musical acts, the organization said its “Tastes of Summer” series will also feature local artists. Those artists have yet to be announced.

While general admission to each concert is free, attendees can choose to upgrade to VIP options.

