🎷 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Tejano Conjunto Festival, Psychic & Spirit Fest, Wine Fest

This weekend, San Antonio will feature a wide range of activities and events for both residents and visitors to enjoy.

If you’re a fan of conjunto music, you will surely like this upcoming event taking over the Alamo City. The Tejano Conjunto Festival will bring an exciting lineup of conjunto bands and performers from May 16-18 at Rosedale Park.

In addition to the music festival, you can taste wine from different Washington wineries on May 17 at the Tower of the Americas.

Take a look at this weekend’s exciting events:

Happening this weekend:

“THE LITTLE MERMAID” PERFORMANCE: The The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio will perform “The Little Mermaid” at the Majestic Theatre from May 16-17. Principal dancers Nurlan Kinerbayev, Aleksandra Krukova and young performing artists will take to the stage. Click here to purchase your tickets.

SAN ANTONIO RESTAURANT WEEK RIVER WALK EDITION: The first-ever San Antonio Restaurant Week: River Walk Edition started on May 12 and will wrap up on Sunday, May 18. Diners can use the San Antonio Restaurant Week pass to enjoy 3-course prix fixe menus at a variety of restaurants along the River Walk. Prices range from $25 to $35 for lunch and $35 to $55 for dinner. Click here for a list of participating restaurants.

SEAWORLD SEVEN SEAS FOOD FESTIVAL: The festival features a tasting of over 60 unique global dishes. The event happens weekly from Thursdays through Sundays until May 18. Click here for more details.

TEJANO CONJUNTO FESTIVAL: The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will host a three-day music festival from May 16-18. Tickets for this event are $50 for a three-day wristband. For a full music lineup and individual ticket prices, click here

Friday, May 16

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host a Jazz concert from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Japanese Tea Garden. Click here for more details.

Saturday, May 17

PSYCHIC & SPIRIT FEST: Are you brave enough to meet items from the acclaimed Warrens Occult Museum? Psychic & Spirit Fest returns to the Alamo City from 4-11 p.m. on Saturday at 1006 Holbrook Drive. While tickets for access to the festival are sold out, admission to the Warrens Occult Museum is still available. For more details, click here

Psychic & Spirit Fest 2025 will feature the acclaimed Warrens Occult Museum, showcasing Annabelle. (New England Society of Psychic Research)

SUPER FUN SATURDAY: RISING STARS: Hemisfair will host its Super Fun Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can look forward to a variety of engaging crafts and hands-on activities.

WINE FEST: Enjoy an afternoon filled with wine from a variety of wineries, live music and more during Wine Fest at the Tower of the Americas. The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. Some participating wineries include Klipsun, Browne Family, Dusted Valley and more. Presale tickets start at $55. Click here for more details.

Sunday, May 18

HA*ASH: The pop duo will perform at the Majestic Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here

