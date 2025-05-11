Dance, music and more: 43rd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival set to return to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 43rd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival will return to the Alamo City this week, offering an exciting lineup of conjunto bands and performers.

The music festival will take place from May 15-18 at Rosedale Park, with a seniors conjunto dance planned for May 15 at Progreso Hall.

Recommended Videos

The senior dance is free for people 55 and older.

Attendees can also enjoy the free Archiving and Documenting Our Cultura exhibition, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, at the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore, 1300 Guadalupe St.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival is the nation’s first and longest-running conjunto festival, according to the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s website.

Take a look at this year’s event lineup:

Thursday, May 15 - Progreso Hall - 1306 Guadalupe St.

10 a.m. to noon: Seniors conjunto dance (free for seniors 55 and older)

Friday, May 16 - Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.

6 p.m.: Los Fantasmas del Valle

7 p.m. Eva Ybarra y Su Conjunto Siempre

8 p.m.: Los Alacranes De Davi Flores

9 p.m.: Boni Mauricio

10 p.m.: Santiago Garza y La Naturaleza

11 p.m.: Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers

Saturday, May 17 - Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.

Noon: Los Fresnos Elementary

12:30 p.m.: PSJA Poderosos

1 p.m.: Roma Middle School

1:30 p.m.: Roma High School

2 p.m.: Mambito y Los Champs

3 p.m.: Jesse Perez y Sus Compadres Alegres

4 p.m.: Cindy Ramos y Su Conjunto

5 p.m.: Gilberto Perez Jr. y Sus Compadres

6 p.m.: The Delta Boyz

7 p.m.: Los Cucuys de Rodny Rodriguez

8 p.m.: Los Monarcas de Pete y Mario Diaz

9 p.m.: Lazaro Perez

10 p.m.: Los Garcia Bros.

11 p.m.: Ruben De La Cruz y Su Conjunto

Sunday, May 18 - Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.

Noon: Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center students

12:45 p.m.: Conjunto Heritage Taller

1:10 p.m.: Southside High School

1:30 p.m.: Edison High School

2 p.m.: Ramon Lucio y Dominante

3 p.m.: Linda Escobar

4 p.m.: Los Tellez

5 p.m.: Conjunto Senzzile

6 p.m.: Los Arcos Hermanos Pena

7 p.m.: Texmaniacs

8 p.m.: Ruben Garza y Su Conjunto

9 p.m.: Jaime De Anda

Daily admission is $20 for Friday, $25 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. The festival also offers a 3-day pass for $50. Tickets are available online.

Attendees can take lawn chairs to the music festival but not coolers.

Pop-up canopies will be allowed but for a fee of $50 with limited availability determined by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read also: