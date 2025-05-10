SAN ANTONIO – The first-ever San Antonio Restaurant Week: River Walk Edition starts Monday, May 12 and runs through Sunday, May 18.
Diners can use the San Antonio Restaurant Week pass to enjoy 3-course prix fixe menus at a variety of restaurants along the River Walk. Prices range from $25 to $35 for lunch and $35 to $55 for dinner.
Recommended Videos
To download the free pass, click here. The pass is delivered via text and email and can be added to the home screen on your mobile device for easy access.
When you visit participating restaurants, scan the QR code presented at the venue to check-in. Each check-in awards points to use toward sweepstakes entries.
See which restaurants are participating below:
- 1 Watson Rooftop Bar - 111 Soledad
- Acenar - 146 E. Houston St
- Boudro’s - 421 E. Commerce
- Box St. All Day - 623 Hemisfair Blvd.
- Elsewhere Bar & Kitchen - 103 E. Jones Ave.
- Fife & Farro - 221 Newell Ave.
- FlorVino Flower Winery - 105 N. Alamo St., Suite 2
- Four Brothers Southern Provisions - 112 College St.
- Isidore - 221 Newell Ave.
- Landry’s Seafood House - 517 N. Presa
- Mezquite - 221 Newell Ave.
- Moda Fare - 600 E. Market St.
- Oro Restaurant at the Emily Morgan - 705 E. Houston
- Ostra - 212 W. Crockett St.
- Otro Rooftop Bar - 123 N. St. Mary’s St.
- Paesanos Riverwalk - 111 W. Crockett St., Suite 101
- The Palm Restaurant - 233 E. Houston
- Pink Shark - 203 N Presa St.
- Rita’s on the River - 245 E. Commerce
- Smoke Skybar - 501 E. Crockett
- Texas River Bar - 511 Villita St.
- Camp Outpost Co. - 1811 S. Alamo St.
- Devils River Whiskey - 401 E Houston St.
- Holey Moley - Commerce St., Suite 171
- The Range - 125 E. Houston St.
- The Republic of Texas Restaurant, Inc. - 526 River Walk St.
- Tokyo Cowboy - 135 East Commerce St.
- Tre Trattoria at the Museum - 200 West Jones Ave.
According to the San Antonio River Walk website, participating restaurants are donating $1 from each prix fixe menu to the San Antonio Hospitality Foundation, which supports scholarships and career development for local hospitality processionals.
Read also: