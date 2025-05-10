Skip to main content
First-ever San Antonio Restaurant Week: River Walk Edition starts Monday

Prix fixe menus start at $25

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Mezquite at the Pullman Market. (Courtesy, Pullman Market)

SAN ANTONIO – The first-ever San Antonio Restaurant Week: River Walk Edition starts Monday, May 12 and runs through Sunday, May 18.

Diners can use the San Antonio Restaurant Week pass to enjoy 3-course prix fixe menus at a variety of restaurants along the River Walk. Prices range from $25 to $35 for lunch and $35 to $55 for dinner.

To download the free pass, click here. The pass is delivered via text and email and can be added to the home screen on your mobile device for easy access.

When you visit participating restaurants, scan the QR code presented at the venue to check-in. Each check-in awards points to use toward sweepstakes entries.

See which restaurants are participating below:

According to the San Antonio River Walk website, participating restaurants are donating $1 from each prix fixe menu to the San Antonio Hospitality Foundation, which supports scholarships and career development for local hospitality processionals.

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

