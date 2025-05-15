San Antonio group to host walk Saturday for period product accessibility

SAN ANTONIO – Periodpalooza is taking place on Saturday to raise donations for period products.

“The Monthly Flow Walk” will take place at Woodlawn Lake Park at 8:30 a.m., and the walk will start at 9 a.m.

Recommended Videos

According to their Instagram, the walk is free to join and they will be accepting donations for menstrual products.

KSAT’s Avery Everett visited Periodpalooza last year to determine how this event impacted the community.

In March 2024, Periodpalooza collected thousands of period products for women to bring accessibility to those experiencing poverty.

These donated products were shared across various groups in the city who gave the products to students, homeless families and teenage mothers, to name a few.

According to figures provided by the city last year, 17.7 percent of San Antonio’s population lives in poverty, significantly higher than the national average of 11.5 percent.

Of that poverty rate, Periodpalooza said two-thirds are people who regularly struggle to afford period products.

The group’s Instagram said there are other ways to help if you cannot make the Monthly Flow Walk on Saturday.

You can donate products to their drop-off locations, buy merch and share their social media page.

According to their Instagram post, their drop-off locations are at:

Chiflada’s Cocktail Bar - 1804 West Martin

The Thrift Thru Vintage - 2021 San Pedro Avenue

Southbound Coffee - 264 East Cevallos

determine