Feature films announced for 46th CineFestival San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Guadalupe Cultural Art Center announced the featured films for the 46th CineFestival San Antonio, according to a news release.

The festival will take place from July 9 to July 13 and will be held at the Carver Community Cultural Center.

The following films are listed:

“Carnalismo”, directed by Jose Luis Cano, in Durango, Mexico, is a brotherhood of shared passion and refuge from discrimination.

“Hola Frida”, directed by Andre Kadi and Karine Vezina, is an animated film that showcases the early years of Frida Kahlo’s life.

“Prodigal Daughter”, directed by Mabel Valdivienzo, is an autobiography that recounts her past troubles.

“Selena y Los Dinos”, directed by Isabel Castro, is a chronicle of the late singer-songwriter’s life and legacy.

“Spring of the Vanishing”, directed by Andrew Glazer, is a documentary that follows a mother’s search for her missing teenage son.

“Take It Away”, directed by Adrian Alejandro Arrendondo and Myrna Perez, follows the life and career of Johnny Canales.

“The Ladder”, directed by Emilio Miguel Torres, is a science fiction story about age, second chances and morality of an aging fisherman.

“The Place In Between”, directed by Laura Perez, details a stoic Los Angeles lawyer who is forced to return to Texas after her ex’s death.

" Uvalde Mom", directed by Anayansi Prado, is the story of Angeli Gomez, a mother who rushed in during a school shooting to save her two sons.

“Valentina or the Serenity”, directed by Angeles Cruz, is a tale of loss and love inspired by her childhood.

Additional information on festival passes and the 2025 lineup is available on Monday, June 23, the release stated. Individual tickets for all screenings will be available on Friday, June 27.

For more information about Cinefestival and the 2025 lineup, click here.