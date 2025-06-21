SAWS men’s pipe tapping team wins national championship, shows off exercise on GMSA+

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System men’s pipe tapping team recently brought home a national championship.

The SAWS team recently competed in Denver, taking home first place in the men’s division of the Pipe Tapping Contest.

The competition is hosted by the American Water Works Association.

According to the AWWA website, the pipe tapping event is a skill competition “in which water operators from across North America work against the clock to open a cement-lined, ductile iron pipe and install a tap.”

The men’s group competed against 25 other teams in the national competition, winning with a time of one minute and nine seconds.

The women’s SAWS team finished second in their division.

KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne attempted the pipe tapping challenge on GMSA+.

