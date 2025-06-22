BCSO searching for missing 11-year-old, 13-year-old girls last seen in Atascosa County

Mariah Estrada, 13, and Marilyn Estrada, 11, were last seen on Saturday, June 21, 2025, in the 15600 block of Shepherd Road.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing sisters last seen in Atascosa County.

Marilyn Estrada, 11, and Mariah Estrada, 13, were last seen between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 15600 block of Shepherd Road near Lytle.

BCSO said Marilyn and Mariah’s mother woke up and realized they were both missing from their bedroom.

It is believed the sisters took their family cat with them, the sheriff’s office said.

Marilyn Estrada is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and light brown hair.

Mariah Estrada is 5 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.