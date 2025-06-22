San Antonio celebrates Juneteenth with vibrant block party

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio wrapped up its Juneteenth celebration this weekend with a lively block party.

“I’m just quite amazed to be here. The atmosphere is always awesome,” one attendee told KSAT.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston and announced that enslaved people in the United States were free.

“I’m only five generations away from being a slave, so this means a lot,” another attendee said.

Another attendee told KSAT she hopes the community continues the tradition of teaching Black history as a year-long celebration.

“(It) doesn’t have to be specific to February, doesn’t had to be specific to Juneteenth; just kind of, you know, keep our history alive,” she said.

The Juneteenth block party event was held at Crockett Park, featuring vendors, food trucks and more.