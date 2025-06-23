Trump administration eliminating LGBTQ+ suicide line within the general 988 hotline

SAN ANTONIO – A specialty line for LGBTQ+ youth within the 988 suicide line is being eliminated.

The federal government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, on Tuesday announced it is ending these specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth starting July 17.

The SAMHSA statement said the “Press 3″ option ran out of congressionally approved funding.

“Continued operation of Press 3 would have required SAMHSA to reallocate funds away from supporting the main 988 Lifeline thereby compromising the entire system,” the statement said.

The 988 helpline was launched in 2022. Several pilot programs allowed the diversion of calls to specialized trained counselors for veterans and LGBTQ+ youth.

The line has received nearly 1.3 million contacts from LGBTQ+ people since its launch, which includes calls, texts and online chats.

In a statement, SAMHSA said while it “will no longer silo LGB+ youth services,” the 988 line itself remains in tact.

“Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress,” SAMHSA said.

“We’re frustrated, we’re tired, we’re angry. This is Pride Month. It’s supposed to (be) a time that we’re celebrating and uplifting our community, and instead we’re fighting for resources,” said Lex Loros, the executive director of Pride Center of San Antonio.

She explained that the hotline’s counselors, who are specially trained, often have personal experience with high-risk groups such as veterans and LGBTQ+ youth, providing support that other counselors might not be equipped to offer.

“LGBTQ+ youth are already concerned and worried about reaching out for support. Oftentimes, they’re coming from unsupportive homes, environments, or communities, and when they reach out for help, they need affirming, respectful, and knowledgeable service providers that are happy to hear from them, that are proud of them for reaching out,” Loros said.

The Trevor Project, a LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention organization, reports that young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

In just one year, approximately 40% of LGBTQ+ youth considered suicide, according to the Trevor Project. One in 10 had an attempt.

The organization educates the public that it is societal stigma and mistreatment, not an individual’s sexual orientation, that contribute to suicide.

Loros opened up about her mental health struggles.

“I was a service seeker myself, a person that was a survivor of domestic violence and that also just struggled to come out in a conservative reality. I didn’t really see a path for myself as an out and well-adjusted and successful LGBTQ+ person,” she said.

Then she found the San Antonio LGBTQ+ community.

“I not only saw the reality a path forward, but I now actually am so deeply proud to be an LGBTQ+ person. Being an LGBTQ+ person is one of my favorite things about myself,” she said.

So while the specified counselors with the 988 hotline won’t be available come July 17, there are other places youth can call.

“Even though this resource is changing and shifting, the 988 hotline is primarily staffed by the Trevor Project when it comes to the LGBTQ+ specific branch. And the Trevor project still exists, still available,” Loros said.

Gay and trans youth can still reach out to The Trevor Project’s helpline.

“So LGBTQ+ youth, please hear me when I say there are other options. There are other paths forward for you. Please still call the Trevor Project, please still call Trans Lifeline, please still call the Pride Center and get connected. We will help you with resource navigation,” Loros said.

Anyone in the LGBTQ+ community can call Pride Center San Antonio at 210-370-7743.

To reach the Trevor Project, call 212-695-8650.

Anyone in crisis can call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Read also: