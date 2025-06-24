Wilson County drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest, sheriff’s office says

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – Several law enforcement agencies arrested a man accused in a “major drug trafficking operation,” according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Vasquez of Gonzales, Texas, faces multiple firearm offenses, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post on Monday. Multiple other people are also under investigation.

“Operations like this make the Crossroads Area safer by removing dangerous drugs from our streets and holding offenders accountable,” Wilson County Sheriff Jim Stewart said.

Authorities seized approximately $10,000 in suspected drug proceeds, along with 141 grams of methamphetamine, 224 grams of cocaine, eight pounds of marijuana, 22 pounds of THC products and 5.3 grams of Adderall, the post said.

“This operation sets the standard for our commitment to drug enforcement within our narcotics division,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Read also: